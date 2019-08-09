Mid Kerry community in shock after death of man following house fire

There is widespread shock in Mid Kerry this afternoon, after the death of a man following a house fire.

Gardaí and emergency services remain at the scene of the fire at Glencuttane Lower, which is believed to have broken out around 5am.

A man aged in his 60s, the sole occupant of the house, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area has been preserved for a technical examination, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

However, Gardaí say at this stage this is incident is not believed to be suspicious.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill knew the man and his family.

He says it is a terrible tragedy: