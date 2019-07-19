Mid-Kerry Biddy awarded cultural heritage status

The mid-Kerry Biddy has been awarded intangible cultural heritage status by the government.

The Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan, has launched a National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The Biddy is one of 30 cultural practices that have been honoured by the official state recognition.

Biddy’s Day is traditionally celebrated on the Celtic festival of Imbolg on February 1st.

On this day, Biddy groups visit rural and public houses, carrying a Brídeóg to warn away evil spirits.

The inventory will protect and promote these aspects of living culture in Ireland.