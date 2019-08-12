Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Tuesday (Aug 13th) from 5pm to 7.30pm. Followed by removal to St. James’ Church, Killorglin arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.
Mickey Sheehan, Glencuttane Lower, Kilgobnet, Beaufort.
Kerry County Council received nearly €7.6 million last year for purchase of social housing
Kerry County Council received nearly €7.6 million last year for the purchase of social housing.Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy revealed the information in response...
Kerry County Council received 273 planning enforcement complaints last year
Kerry County Council received 273 new complaints about planning enforcement last year.According to figures contained in the local authority's annual report, they served 182...
Kerry people urged give views on new rules governing control of dogs
Kerry people are being urged have their say on new rules governing the control of dogs in Ireland.The Department of Rural and Community Development...
Munster Final Defeat For Castlegregory
Spanish Point used experience and home advantage to retain the Munster Country Clubs Cup on their home course. Early wins from Niall Heaney...
Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Keane's SuperValu County Minor Hurling Championship Semi-Finals Games at 6.30Venue: Lixnaw Ballyduff V CausewayVenue: TBC Lixnaw V Crotta O'Neill'sRound 2 of ‘The Kellihers Toyota Tralee U12s...
Kerry will play Dublin in the All Ireland senior football championship final on September 1st.The Kingdom beat Tyrone by 1-18 to 18 points...