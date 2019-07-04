Cremation will take place in Chicago. A Memorial Mass will take place in The Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen at a later date.
Padraig Harrington Leads The Irish Open as Day One comes to a Close
GOLFPadraig Harrington is the leader on day one of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.He's 7-under par and two shot's ahead of the...
Mickey Rahilly, late of Chicago and formerly of Knockacorrin, Currow
That’s Jazz – July 3rd, 2019
That's Jazz this week includes Dizzy Gillespie and Billie Holiday, new music from Dave Stryker and Gwilym Simcock among others, and a couple of...
Bird’s Eye View – July 4th, 2019
Frank King joins Jerry for Bird’s Eye View and answers your questions on birds and wildlife.
A Priest’s Life – July 4th, 2019
Fr Denis O’Mahony is the parish priest of Abbeydorney. He describes what it’s like being a priest these days.
Evening Sports Update
GOLFPadraig Harrington is the course leader on day one of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.He's moved to 6-under par and one clear...
Barry Geraghty Hoping For Listowel Return To Racing
Jockey Barry Geraghty will miss the Galway Festival as he continues to recover from a double leg break.The 39-year-old's recovery from fractures to...