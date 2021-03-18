Mick Sheehan, Grennanstown, Athboy and formerly of Carhan Upper, Cahirciveen, peacefully in his 91st year at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar. Sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Bridie, daughters Maura (Melia), Phyllis (Melia), Breda (Hesnan) sons Mick and Jack, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Mary (Murphy), Hanna (Barry), Mona (Malloy), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from Mullen’s Funeral Home, O’Growney St. Athboy, this Friday evening to St. James’ Church, Athboy, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10am, followed by burial in St. James’ Cemetery. Please note funeral cortège will go up Connaught St, on route to cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live and can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/MullensFunerals

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

