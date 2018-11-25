Mick McCarthy Installed As Republic of Ireland Soccer Manager

SOCCER

The FAI has confirmed Mick McCarthy as the Republic of Ireland manager for two years.

Former Wolves boss Terry Connor will come in as assistant coach alongside record Irish goalscorer Robbie Keane.





McCarthy is taking charge of the national team for a second time having previously held the position between 1996 and 2002.

McCarthy has agreed a deal until after the European Championships in 2020 and he says it’s a job he couldn’t turn down.

Mick McCarthy has confirmed that he will speak with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

Rice hasn’t been part of an Irish squad since winning the last of his three Irish caps in the friendly match against the USA last June.

McCarthy explained why at today’s press conference

Stephen Kenny will leave Dundalk and takes immediate charge of the Under-21s and will succeed McCarthy after EURO 2020.

But FAI CEO John Delaney has revealed that Kenny’s brief will stretch beyond the under-21 team

Mick McCarthy has praised his former Ireland captain Roy Keane.

The two men famously fell out at the 2002 World Cup resulting in Keane’s controversial departure from the squad before the start of the tournament.

McCarthy departed as manager shortly after that World Cup.

At today’s press conference, Mick McCarthy made it clear that he won’t be commenting further about that chapter in his and Roy Keane’s careers.