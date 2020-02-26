Mick Galwey Says Coronvirus Could Have Disasterous Impact On Sport

Mick Galwey says the coronavirus could have a disaterous impact on many sporting events at home and abroad.

The Currow native and former Ireland captain says the cancellation of next week’s Guinness Six Nations fixture between Ireland and Italy could be the tip of the ice-berg.

The cancellation extends to the women’s and under-20’s games with their Azzurri counterparts.

IRFU Chief Executive Philip Browne hopes the games can be rescheduled, but has no details on a date.

Mick Galwey was involved in the Ireland squad when the Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak affected the Six Nations fixtures in 2001.

He says we can’t lose sight of the fact that people’s lives are at risk during the current crisis.