Michelle Dunne née Jenkinson, Maglass, Ballymacelligott and late of Moriarty’s Cross, Farranfore.

Reposing at her residence at Maglass, Ballymacelligott tomorrow Tuesday (Jan 7th) from 4pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Clogher, Ballymacelligott on Wednesday morning for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland.

