Michele Coghlan, Knocknacarra, Galway and late of Ballydowney, Killarney

reposing in St. Anthony’s Room in The Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra, Galway on Thursday evening from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to The Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra, Galway. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney at approximately 5pm.