Micheal Quirke Set To Become Laois Senior Football Manager

Mike Quirke is set to be confirmed as the new Laois senior football manager.

The former Kerry footballer, who’s currently managing Kerins O’Rahillys, will take over from Renard-man John Sugrue, who stepped down as the Laois Manager in July after two years in the job.

If ratified by Laois County Board next Monday, Micheal Quirke will be the third Kerryman to manage a Leinster county, following this week’s appointment of Paul Galvin in Wexford and last month’s appoinment of Jack O’Connor in Kildare.