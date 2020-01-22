Micheal Quirke Loses Experienced Player From Laois Football Panel

Former All-Ireland winner for Kerry, Micheal Quirke has lost an experienced player from his Laois panel after Brendan Quigley announced his retirement from inter-county football.

The Timahoe midfielder had been part of the O’Moore’s senior side since 2006 and was nominated for an All-Star in 2012.

The new Laois boss Mike Quirke says Quigley “always gave his best for the jersey” and thanked him for his “huge effort” for the county.

Mike Quirke says his Laois side will be up against it in their Division 2 opener against Roscommon on Sunday.