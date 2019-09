Micheal Quirke says he was approached by Laois GAA to take over as the manager of the county’s senior football team.

The four-time All-Ireland medal winner for Kerry will find out more when his name goes before the Laois Executive for ratification next Monday.

Micheal Quirke, who’s preparing his Kerins O’Rahilly’s side for a county championship opener against Kenmare Shamrocks on Sunday, says he doesn’t know when the appointment will be confirmed.