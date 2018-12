Rescue volunteers across the country have been praised for the speed and professionalism of their work by a Kerry man.

Popular commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh says a debt of gratitude is owed to the Irish Coast Guard, RNLI, Mountain Rescue, the Civil Defence, Order of Malta, Irish Red Cross, the St. John Ambulance and Community First Responders.





Speaking to EmergencyTimes.com, the Dingle native says communities understand how excellent these organisations are.