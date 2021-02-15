Micheál Muldoon, Knocknacarra, Salthill, Galway & Abbeyfeale, Limerick & Kilgarvan, Bonniconlon, Co Mayo.

Beloved husband of the late Nora, adored father of Thady, Kathleen (O’Sullivan); Evelyn (Colbert); Martin & David. Loving Grandi to Karen, Derek, Micheál, Aoife, Jamie, Teddy, Katie, Daniel & Lily & great-granddad to Sofia, Millie & Ava. Sadly missed by his family, daughter-in-laws, Kathleen, Margaret & Adeline & son-in-law, Ned & John P. (RIP), nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Funeral Mass at St John The Apostle Church, Knocknacarra, Salthill, at 12 noon on Tuesday, 16th February 2021. Burial after Mass in Lackagh New Cemetery, Turloughmore, Co. Galway.

