Micheál Martin on Government Formation & LNG U-Turn – June 17th, 2020

The leader of Fianna Fáil will become Taoiseach if his party members along with members of Fine Gael and the Greens vote for the Programme for Government that has been negotiated. Jerry asks him about his U-turn on supporting the Shannon LNG project after pledging his support for it before February’s election.
Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in Ireland
There have been three more deaths from COVID-19 in Ireland, bringing the death toll to 1,710.The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of...
Around 100 Kerry pubs to re-open at the end of the month
The Kerry Chair of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland believes guidelines for the reopening of pubs will create division within the sector.From June 29th,...
Tralee’s National Driver Licence Service office to reopen Monday
The National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) office in Tralee will reopen next week.Nationally, the offices have been opening on a phased basis; twenty reopened...
CAO Choices: Myriad Options at IT Tralee – June 17th, 2020
Leaving Cert students are weighing up their options as to what third-level courses they would like to study. There are many degree options available...
A Problem Shared – June 17th, 2020
Every Wednesday, Val and Tony join Jerry to give their perspective on listeners’ problems.
FF and FG Councillors’ Views on Government Formation – June 17th, 2020
News editor Treasa Murphy surveyed Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil Kerry County Councillors to get their views on whether they support the Programme for...