Micheál Martin on Government Formation & LNG U-Turn – June 17th, 2020

By
Admin
-

The leader of Fianna Fáil will become Taoiseach if his party members along with members of Fine Gael and the Greens vote for the Programme for Government that has been negotiated. Jerry asks him about his U-turn on supporting the Shannon LNG project after pledging his support for it before February’s election.

