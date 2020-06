Micheál Martin has been elected as Taoiseach by the Dáil.

In a moment that ends civil war politics in Ireland Fine Gael and Green Party TDs voted with Fianna Fáil to elect a new government.

93 TDs in total voted for Martin.

Independent TDs Peter Fitzpatrick, Cathal Berry, Noel Grealish, Michael Lowry, Matt Shanahan, Richard O’Donoghue, Michael McNamara, Marian Harkin and Verona Murphy also voted for the deal.

TDs Denis Naughten, Mattie McGrath and Carol Nolan abstained.