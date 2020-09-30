Micheál Kerins, Cockleshell Road, The Kerries, Tralee.

Micheál (in his 90th year) passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Finola. Deeply regretted by his loving family – his daughter Tara (O’Doherty, Mitchelstown), sons Seán, Haulie and Rory, grandchildren Maurice, Micheál, Emmet, Michael, Kate, Eugenie, Odhrán and Roisín, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Michelle, Anne and Gena, sisters Margaret (Duffy) and Phil (Curran), brothers-in-law Con Curran, Adrian (Pat), Des and John O’Mahony, sisters-in-law Anne and Angela, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

A private family funeral of Micheál will take place on Friday (Oct 2nd) at 12 noon in St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. The requiem mass will be livestreamed on www.stjohns.ie

House private please. Enquiries to Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****