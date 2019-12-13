Michael’s For Killarney Celtic in Munster League Champions Trophy

By
radiokerrysport
-

Killarney Celtic have been drawn against St. Michael’s in the Keane’s Jewellers Munster League Champions Trophy.

The Kerry outfit will be away to the Tipperary side in the last four.

The other semi-final will be between Rathkeale and Doolan’s Cow.

