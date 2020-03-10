Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle tomorrow Wednesday (March 11th) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to Carrig Church. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday morning at 11am.
21% increase in number of road traffic collisions in Kerry during January
There has been a 21% increase in the number of road traffic collisions in Kerry during January of this year, compared to the same...
No plans to erect signage warning of ticks in Killarney National Park
The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht does not intend to erect signage in Killarney National Park advising visitors to check themselves for...
Lorge Chocolatier is winner of Kerry County Enterprise Award for 2020
A chocolate business from Bonane, Kenmare is this year's winner of the Kerry County Enterprise Award for 2020.Benoit Lorge of Lorge Chocolatier took the...
Michael Walsh, Baile na bhFionnúrach, Ballydavid.
The Irish Pilgrimage Trust host the Tim Moore Memorial quiz this Thursday March 12th
The Irish Pilgrimage Trust host the Tim Moore Memorial quiz this Thursday March 12th at 7.30pm at the Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney. Adults €40, Children...
Match Details Confirmed For Kerry’s All-Ireland U20 Football Semi-Final
Match details have been confirmed for Kerry’s Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 Football Championship semi-final.The Kingdom against Galway goes ahead on St.Patrick’s Day in Croke Park.Throw-in...
The FAI say talks are ongoing with their Slovakian counterparts regarding this month's Euro 2020 playoff in Bratislava.As of today, the March 26 game...
Kerry Golf News & Results
KillarneyResults Sunday 8th March club sponsored 12 hole competition on Killeen.1st Maureen Creedon 24 pts (back 9) 2nd Ciara O’Mahony 24pts 3rd Amy...