Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea tomorrow Wednesday (Feb 26th) from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Removal at 8.30pm to St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Michael Sheehy, Knocknagorna, Athea, Co. Limerick.
Reposing at Kelly's Funeral Home, Athea tomorrow Wednesday (Feb 26th) from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Removal at 8.30pm to St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea. Requiem mass...
Claims of no refunds for Kerry school trip cancelled due to coronavirus
An educational trip to Rome by a group of over 40 students from a North Kerry secondary school, has been cancelled because of the...
Kerry IHF chair says it’s important to be prepared for coronavirus
The chair of the Kerry branch of the Irish Hotels Federation says it is important to be as prepared as possible for coronavirus.The IHF...
Irish Rail to introduce customer care staff to deal with issues on trains
Irish Rail is to introduce customer care staff to deal with issues on board trains.That's according to Corporate Communications Manager for Irish Rail, Barry...
Noreen O’Neill née Hanafin of Glencairn, Caherslee and formerly of St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee.
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem...
Latest Sports
Kerry To Name Team This Evening For Munster Football Championship Opener
Kerry are to name their team this evening for their EirGrid Munster Under 20 Football Championship opener.The Kingdom will be away to Limerick tomorrow...
Kerry Player Selected On GAA Team Of The Week
Kerry’s Gavin White has been selected on the GAA.ie Football Team of the Week.The Dr.Crokes player is named at half back following his display...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERChelsea hope to build a first leg advantage when they host Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League later.It's their first meeting...