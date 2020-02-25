Michael Sheehy, Knocknagorna, Athea, Co. Limerick.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea tomorrow Wednesday (Feb 26th) from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.  Removal at 8.30pm to St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea.  Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.  Family flowers only please donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR