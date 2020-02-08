Michael Sheehy (retired Garda Siochána), Clieveragh Road, Listowel and late of Tullylease, Co. Cork.

reposing at Lyon’s Funeral home, Derry, Listowel on Sunday from 2 to 5pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass on Monday morning at 11.30am with burial afterwards in St. John Paul 2nd Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. No flowers by request, donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or C/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel

