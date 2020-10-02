Michael Shanahan

Keel, Lixnaw

Beloved husband of Kathleen and dear father of Michael.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Conor, Caitlin & Kyle, brothers Johnny, Joseph, Pat & Moss Joe, sister Kathleen, daughter-in-law Paula, nephews, nieces, uncle, aunt, brothers-in-law, sisters-in -law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.





A private family funeral will take place for Michael with the Requiem Mass being celebrated on at 10.30am on Saturday in St Michael’s Church, Lixnaw.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Irish Wheelchair Association, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 50 people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****