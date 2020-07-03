Michael Rua O’Sullivan, Croydon, London and late of Ceannovree, Killorglin.

Requiem mass will take place on Saturday (July 4th) at 10.30am in St. James’ Church, Killorglin followed by internment of ashes in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin. Mass will be lived streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

