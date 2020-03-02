reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff on Tuesday from 5 to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballyduff. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 1 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery. Donations is desired to Ballybunion Sea and Shore Rescue
Latest News
Michael Rochford, The Cashen, Ballyduff.
Kerry College Opens Doors to the Public – March 2nd, 2020
Acting Director of Further Education and Training of Kerry ETB Stephen Goulding and Admissions Officer at Kerry College John Herlihy chat to Jerry about...
Your Employment Rights Regarding Coronavirus – March 2nd, 2020
Jerry speaks to Caroline McEnery of the HR suite about what entitlements employees have in relation to the coronavirus.
Cost of Health Insurance to Rise Again – March 2nd, 2020
Dermot Goode of totalhealthcover.ie tells Jerry that we should expect to see a rise in the cost of health insurance when renewing our policies...
Minister on COVID-19, Government Formation & Citizenship Ceremonies – March 2nd, 2020
Acting Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan defends the holding of citizenship ceremonies in Killarney this week despite the growing concern of COVID-19. Jerry also...
Latest Sports
Monday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Division 2B 7-00 Windmill Utd B v AC Athletic B , Venue Mounthawk Park .
Monday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Results from the Lee Strand Sponsered Tournament in Aid of Chernobyl Children Tralee and District Fund:Div 3. Jaeb Workman (Killarney) & Barry O’Connor (Kingdom)...
Warriors Continue To Lead Super League
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors cemented their position at the top of the Super League table after securing three more priceless points, this time at the...