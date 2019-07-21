Michael Roche, Gortloughera, Kilgobnet, Beaufort.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Monday evening (July 22nd) from 3pm – 6pm, followed by removal to St. James’s Church, Killorglin. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (July 23rd) at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only. Donations if Desired to St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Killorglin.
Latest News
Tom O Shea, Grassroots Director of the FAI Reflects On Yesterdays EGM
Tom O Shea, a Kerry man who is the Grassroots director of the FAI.He spoke to Radio Kerry today looking back at yesterdays EGM
Templenoe Regatta Results And New Sive Date Confirmed
Mary B Teahan joined us today to give us the results of last evenings regatta.The rescheduled Sive Regatta is confirmed for next weekend
Killarney Celtic Win Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youths Cup
Killarney Celtic have beaten Rattoo Rovers by 2 goals to nil in todays final.Padraig Harnett was there:
Local Athletics News
Tom O’Donoghue reports on local athletics
Pitch And Putt News
Jason O Connor brings us the latest Pitch and Putt News from the county
