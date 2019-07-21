Michael Roche, Gortloughera, Kilgobnet, Beaufort.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Monday evening (July 22nd) from 3pm – 6pm, followed by removal to St. James’s Church, Killorglin. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (July 23rd) at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only. Donations if Desired to St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Killorglin.