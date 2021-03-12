Michael R Dwyer, Linksview, Murreigh, Waterville and formerly of Bere Island, Co. Cork.

A private family funeral will take place on Saturday at 12pm in St. Finian’s Church, Waterville. Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/waterville

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. House Private. Enquiries to O’Dwyer Undertakers.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****