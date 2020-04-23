Michael Quinlan, The Point, Renard, Cahirciveen

Funeral Mass for Michael Quinlan will take place on Saturday April 25th at 12 noon in the Daniel O Connell Memorial Church, Cahirciveen

Burial afterwards in the Holy Cross Cemetery.

Private family funeral. Funeral Mass can be live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/caherciveen

