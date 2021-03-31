Michael ‘Pubby’ O’Sullivan, Glanleam and formerly of the Royal Hotel, Valentia Island.

A private Liturgy of the Word Service will take place at 11am on Thursday in the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Knightstown. Burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery. Family flowers if desired only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care. Enquiries to Lynch’s Funeral Directors, Valentia Island.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****