Michael Pigott Cahills Park, Tralee.

A private family funeral will take place for Michael with Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30AM in Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church Tralee, streamed on www.st.brendansparishtralee.net interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired, to the Parkinson’s Association of Ireland-North Kerry Branch care of The Gleasure Funeral Home Tralee.

Beloved husband of Breda, dear father of Claire and Gene, brother of the late Sheila. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Adam, Kayla, Sophie and Chloe, sisters Nancy and Margaret, daughters-in-law Joleyne, Claire’s partner Cathal, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****