Michael O’Sullivan, Watford, England & late of Tarmons West, Waterville.

Mass will be celebrated in St. Finian’s Church, Waterville on Monday evening (Nov. 26th), at 7.30pm Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, December 7th (2018) at 10am in Holy Rood Church, Watford, England.
St Brendan’s Board Championship Final Goes Ahead Tonight
St Pat's Blennerville are up against Churchill tonight in the St Brendan's Board Championship FinalThe game throws in at 7pm in CahersleeJoe Costello...
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Leona Twiss and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football.This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
Labour senator believes Airbnb ‘hollowing out communities’ across Ireland, including in Kerry
Short-term rentals such as 'Airbnb' are 'hollowing out communities' across Ireland, according to Labour.This comes as there are calls for urgent regulation for...
A Busy Weekend Ahead For Kingdom Basketball
Lost of action in the world of Kerry basketball this weekend.In the Men’s Super League, Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin have home advantage tonight when they...
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
