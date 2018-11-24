Michael O’Sullivan, Watford, England & late of Tarmons West, Waterville.

Mass will be celebrated in St. Finian’s Church, Waterville on Monday evening (Nov. 26th), at 7.30pm Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, December 7th (2018) at 10am in Holy Rood Church, Watford, England.

