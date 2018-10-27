Michael O’Shea, Deelish Park, Beaufort, Killarney & formerly of Keelohane, Beaufort & Kilburn, London.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Sunday (Oct 28th) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to St. Mary’s Church, Beaufort. Requiem mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.
Storied Kerry conference takes place in Killarney
The Storied Meitheal Consultation Conference is taking place at St. Olivers National School Killarney today, a gathering from all over Kerry to celebrate and...
First count results due in from Kerry constituency
The result of the first count of votes in Kerry in the Presidential election is due around now. (6pm) There’s been a 45%...
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
Mary Boland née Callaghan, Main Street, Castlegregory
Reposing in the Bar at her residence tomorrow Sunday from 6pm to 8pm. Followed by removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Castlegregory. Requiem...
Evening Sports Update
Liverpool have gone top of the Premier League.Sadio Mane scored twice, and Mo Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri also found the net as the...