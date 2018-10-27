Michael O’Shea, Deelish Park, Beaufort, Killarney & formerly of Keelohane, Beaufort & Kilburn, London.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Sunday (Oct 28th) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to St. Mary’s Church, Beaufort. Requiem mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.

