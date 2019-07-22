Michael O’Donnell, Glencairn, Caherslee, Tralee and formerly of Tawlaght, Fenit.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Tuesday (July 23rd) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.