Michael O’Connell, 4 Old Road, Cahersiveen and Knightstown, Valentia Island

waking at Daly’s Funeral home, Cahersiveen on Tuesday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Knightstown, Valentia Island arriving at 8.30pm . Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Enquiries to Lynch’s Undertakers, Valentia.