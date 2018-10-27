Michael O’Brien, Casement View, Ardfert.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee today (Saturday) from 2pm to 3pm, followed by removal at 3pm to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Oct 29th) at 10am in St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Clanmaurice Chasing Munster Final Glory
Clanmaurice tomorrow contest the Munster Junior Club Camogie Championship Final.They go up against in Crecora in Newcastle West at 2.Clanmaurice manager Mike Enright...
Defeat For Kerry Side At National Pitch N Putt Event
Deerpark take part in the Finals Day of the Gents Nett event where they play Gowran of Kilkenny in the Semi-Final and should they...
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
Margaret (Maggie) Nolan née Mulcahy, Ballyduhig, Broadford, Co. Limerick and late of Garravane, Mountcollins
Reposing at Sexton's Funeral Home, Broadford tomorrow Sunday from 6pm - with removal at 8pm to St. Ita's Church, Raheenagh. Requiem Mass will take...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review
Murt Murphy reportsRace 4 at Curraheen Park has been won by 5/2jf Lasair Choille, for Killarney’s Michael O’Doherty, by a head in 28-96.
