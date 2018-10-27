Michael O’Brien, Casement View, Ardfert.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee today (Saturday) from 2pm to 3pm, followed by removal at 3pm to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Oct 29th) at 10am in St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR