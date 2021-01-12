Michael O’ Sullivan, Lackaroe, Kenmare.

On January 11th 2021. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Maria, brother Denis, sisters Sheila and Mary and brother-in-law Seamus. Sadly missed and remembered by his loving sisters Josephine and Christina, brother-in-law Bernie, sister-in-law Eileen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

In keeping with Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings – with only 10 people present in Church – a private family funeral will take place for Michael.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (January 13th) at 11am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare which will be livestreamed on https://kenmareparish.com/mass-live-stream/ – followed by burial in Old Kenmare Cemetery. Michael’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Enquiries to Finnegan’s Funeral Directors, Kenmare.

