Michael O’ Sullivan, Leith West, Tralee and formerly of Romford, Essex

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Requiem Mass for the late Michael O’Sullivan will take place on Thursday at 10am in St John’s Church, Tralee. Burial will take in Essex, U.K. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Mental Health Association, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

