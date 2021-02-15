Michael O’ Shea, Rossacussane, Greenane, Kenmare, Muckross, Killarney and Glenbeigh.

A private family funeral will take place for Michael.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare and will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com

followed by burial in the New Templenoe Cemetery.

Enquiries to O’Connor Funeral Directors, Kenmare.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****