Michael O Donovan, Baylands, Ballyard, Tralee

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday form 3.30 to 5pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.
Latest News
Kerry School Boys & Girls Soccer Fixtures Revealed
Padraig Harnett previews this weekend’s games in the Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues.
Kerry County Council Arts Grants application process now open
Funding can now be sought from Kerry County Council's Arts Office for projects and activities taking place in 2019.Money is allocated to individuals or...
Wednesday Local Badminton Fixtures
Agri Auto Parts Ladies LeagueDivision 3 Moyvane v Killarney at 9pmDivision 4 Listowel (A) v Killarney at 8.30pm and Kingdom v Listowel (B)...
Republic of Ireland Face Wales In Victory Shield
It’s Match-day 2 in the Victory Shield in Tralee.The Republic of Ireland and Wales are both looking for their first win in the competition...
Fulham Appoint Claudio Ranieri As Manager
Fulham have named Claudio Ranieri as their new manager taking over from Slavisa Jokanovic who has been sacked.He's signed a "multi year" contract with...
Latest Sports
Kerry School Boys & Girls Soccer Fixtures Revealed
Padraig Harnett previews this weekend’s games in the Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues.
Wednesday Local Badminton Fixtures
Agri Auto Parts Ladies LeagueDivision 3 Moyvane v Killarney at 9pmDivision 4 Listowel (A) v Killarney at 8.30pm and Kingdom v Listowel (B)...
Republic of Ireland Face Wales In Victory Shield
It’s Match-day 2 in the Victory Shield in Tralee.The Republic of Ireland and Wales are both looking for their first win in the competition...