Michael O Donovan, Baylands, Ballyard, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday form 3.30 to 5pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR