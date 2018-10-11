Michael O Connor, Coolkeragh, Listowel

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Friday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Theresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only please. Donations is desired to The Kerry Hospice Foundation.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR