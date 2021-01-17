Michael O Connell of 1 Bridge Street Cahersiveen and late of Lower Liss Foilmore.

Private Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday in the O’ Connell Memorial Church Cahersiveen at 11.00AM on WednesdayBurial afterwards in Sugrena Cemetery, the mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices/cahersiveen.

Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors Cahersiveen.

