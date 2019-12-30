Reposing at his residence on Tuesday evening form 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday in SS Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery.
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYConnacht prop Paddy McAllister will face a PRO 14 Disciplinary Committee tomorrow, after being cited for an alleged dangerous tackle during the first half...
Kerry Manager Says Players Not Bothered By Scoreline In McGrath Cup Defeat
Kerry’s heavy defeat at the hands of Cork yesterday was still a productive day out, according to Kerry U20 Manager John Sugrue.The Kingdom were...
Kerry TDs asked over 2500 Dail questions in 2019
Kerry TDs asked over 2,500 parliamentary questions in the Dáil in 2019.According to figures obtained by Radio Kerry News, the deputy who tabled most...
Renowned Kerry swimmer becomes Guinness World Record holder
A renowned swimmer from Kerry has become a Guinness World Record holder.Nuala Moore from Dingle, who is one of Ireland’s foremost open water and...
Michael Neilan, Main Street, Ballyduff
Final Day Underway At St. Mary’s 50th Annual Castleisland Basketball Blitz
Today is the final day of the 50TH annual St. Mary's Basketball Blitz.Finals are underway already, with Scartaglen National School up against Muire Gan...