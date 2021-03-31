Michael Murphy, Kilmeaney, Kilmorna.

Beloved husband of the late Dawn. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son Eddie, daughters Sharon, Maggie and Siobhan, grandchildren Fionn, Ciaran, Oisin, Noel, Kai, Erin and Noah, sisters Eileen, Teresa and Chrissy, Aunty Joan, sons-in-law Brian and Liam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private family Funeral will take place for Michael, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure, on Thursday at 12 noon.

Mass will be live-streamed on https://youtube.com/channel/UCVQVOMu9jmtp3EyH3co9n_Q

Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

