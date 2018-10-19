Michael Mullins, Knocknagun, Carrigkerry, Ardagh, Co. Limerick & Rose Glen, Collindale, London.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at his home in Ardagh tomorrow Saturday (Oct 20th) from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Molua’s Church Ardagh, Co Limerick on Sunday for requiem mass at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private all day Friday & Sunday morning please.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR