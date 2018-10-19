Michael Mullins, Knocknagun, Carrigkerry, Ardagh, Co. Limerick & Rose Glen, Collindale, London.

Reposing at his home in Ardagh tomorrow Saturday (Oct 20th) from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Molua’s Church Ardagh, Co Limerick on Sunday for requiem mass at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private all day Friday & Sunday morning please.
Latest News
North Kerry farmer found guilty of manslaughter of neighbouring landowner
A north Kerry farmer has been found guilty of the manslaughter of a neighbouring landowner last year.63-year-old Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff had pleaded...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERManchester City will have Kevin De Bruyne available to play against Burnley tomorrow in the Premier League.The midfielder has been out since the middle...
An Bord Pleanala grants planning permission for North Kerry solar farm
An Bord Pleanala has granted planning permission for a North Kerry solar farm.The board upheld the decision made by Kerry County Council last year,...
Thirteen Kerry companies attend International Markets Week at the RDS
Thirteen Kerry companies are attending International Markets Week at the RDS this week.The Kerry companies are among 650 Irish exporters at the event which...
Only 1-in-5 referred to agency in Kerry can access homeless accommodation
Only 1-in-5 referred to an agency in Kerry can access homeless accommodation.Housing and homeless agency Novas, which works with vulnerable individuals and families,...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERManchester City will have Kevin De Bruyne available to play against Burnley tomorrow in the Premier League.The midfielder has been out since the middle...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYThere are 4 changes to the Munster team for Round 2 of the Champions Cup.Gloucester are the visitors to Thomond Park tomorrow. The changes to...
Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League Fixtures Update
It’s the turn of the uneven age groups this weekend in the Kerry Schoolboys League.There’s Girls action also.Padraig Harnett reports