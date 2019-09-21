Reposing at O’Donnell’s Funeral Home, Brosna on Sunday evening (Sept 22nd), from 6pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Sept 23rd) at 11am. Burial afterwards in The Old Cemetery, Brosna.
Latest News
Upsurge in Kerry parents seeking HPV vaccine since Laura Brennan documentary
There's been an upsurge in recent days, of Kerry parents calling their local TD's office, enquiring about the HPV vaccine. That's according to Fianna Fail...
Refurbishment work completed at Two Mile School
Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin has officially launched the refurbishment of Two Mile Community National School...
Michael (Mikey Joe) Daly, Two Gneeves, Brosna.
Ladies County Football Finals Down For Decision This Weekend
The Randles Brothers Ladies County Intermediate Football Championship Final is down for decision this evening.It’s on at 6.15 in Austin Stack Park between Beaufort...
National Basketball Season Gets Underway Today
Both Kerry sides line out tonight in the Men’s Super League.Reigning champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors host UCD Marian from 7:30.Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin are away...
Latest Sports
2019 County Senior Football Championship Begins This Evening
Round 1 of the Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship gets underway with 2 matches at 5 o’clock this evening.St Kierans play Mid Kerry...