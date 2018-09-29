Michael Mikey Bawn Conway, 2, Cahereen’s West Castleisland & late of Pound Road, Castleisland.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Monday evening (Oct.1st), from 5pm – 7pm. Funeral arriving to Castleisland Parish Church on Tuesday morning (Oct.2nd), for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery Castleisland. Family flowers only please. Donations in Lieu to the Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland . House private please.
