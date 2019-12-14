Michael Mike O’ Connor, Sunville, Ballymacelligott, Tralee

Reposing at his residence on Sunday evening from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry care of Tangney’s Undertakers Castleisland
Gardaí say it’ll be some time before results on South Kerry remains released
Gardaí say it’ll be some time before test results on partial remains found in South Kerry will be available.This follows on from a discovery...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERLiverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League is now ten points.A goal in either half from Mo Salah gave the Merseyside club...
Man pleads guilty to committing three assaults in Tralee
A man has pleaded guilty to committing three assaults in Tralee.33-year-old William Faulkner of no fixed abode appeared in Tralee Circuit Court recently facing...
Big crowds expected for annual Tralee Santa Fun Run
The annual Tralee Santa Fun Run takes place tomorrow (Sunday December 15th).The run is in memory of Fiona Moore, a teenager from Tralee who...
Re-fixed South Kerry Semi Finals Take Place Tomorrow
Barry Clifford previews tomorrows two South Kerry Semi Finals