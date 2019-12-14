Michael Mike O’ Connor, Sunville, Ballymacelligott, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at his residence on Sunday evening from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry care of Tangney’s Undertakers Castleisland

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR