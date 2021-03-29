Michael Mike Madden of Cleandries, Causeway, Tralee. A private family funeral will take place for Mike, with the Requiem Mass live streamed on the Causeway/ Ballyduff website, on Wednesday at 12 o clock, in St. John’s Church Causeway. Followed by private cremation at The Island Crematorium Cork. House private please. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers Causeway.

