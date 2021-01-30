Michael (Mike) Flanagan The Square Ballyduff.

A private family funeral will take place.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11.00 AM in Ss Peter and Paul’s Church Ballyduff followed by burial in Rahela Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.

Enquiries to Lawlors Funeral Directors.

