Michael ‘Mike’ Daly, Lackabane, Fossa, Killarney & late of Kilfalney, Currans, Farranfore.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday (Oct 3rd) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Wednesday to the Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. No flowers by request donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.