Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday (Oct 3rd) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Wednesday to the Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. No flowers by request donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.
Hannah Murphy nee O Sullivan, Doon, Kiskeam and formerly of Lisrobin, Boherbue, Co. Cork.
reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Kiskeam from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Kiskeam. Requiem mass on...
Michael ‘Mike’ Daly, Lackabane, Fossa, Killarney & late of Kilfalney, Currans, Farranfore.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday (Oct 3rd) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Wednesday to the...
Five Rule Changes Proposed To Gaelic Football
The GAA’S Standing Committee on the Playing Rules has issued a list of proposed experimental rule changes for Gaelic Football.The SCPR now plans to...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYJonathan Sexton appears unlikely to start Leinster's Pro 14 meeting with Munster on Saturday.The out-half skipped yesterday's training session, having started each...
Footprints – October 2nd, 2018
On the first Tuesday of every month, Mike Lynch, archivist with Kerry Library joins Jerry to discuss some of the stories that were making...
Kilmoyley Top List Of Nominees For Kerry Hurling All-Stars
The 2018 Kerry County Championship Hurling All Stars are to take place on Saturday.All eight clubs have players nominated for this year's awards, which...