reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Saturday from 5pm followed by removal at 8pm to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Funeral Mass will take place at 12 noon on Sunday. Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale. House Private please.
Emergency works approved for Kerry school
Emergency works have been approved for a Kerry school.Grants have been approved for such works in schools around the country which includes roof works...
11,000 patients waiting for appointments at UHK
There are almost 11,000 people on waiting lists for appointments for treatment at University Hospital Kerry.That's according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase...
2020 Season Begins Tonight For Kerry Senior Hurlers
The 2020 season begins tonight for the Kerry Senior hurlers.They’re away to Cork later in the Co-Op Superstores Munster League.The sides face off in...
5/1 Kerry Winner In Dublin
5/1 shot Tide Will Turn took the honours in race 9 at Shelbourne Park for Tarbert’s The Flynn syndicate by 3 lengths in 29-09.
Friday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
Kerry Airport Kerry Area BoardMENS DIVISION 1: St Marys 84, TK Killarney Cougars 52MENS DIVISION 2 POOL A: St Marys 80, Rathmore Ravens 59WOMENS...
